Man who battled ‘vivid’ suicide thoughts leaves Norfolk due to ‘disgusting’ treatment by mental health service

Brandon Carpenter, 24, who lived in Great Yarmouth for two and a half years, said he was left with no choice but to leave Norfolk due to the 'disgusting' treatment by the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Picture: Joe Norton Archant

A 24-year-old man who has battled vivid suicide thoughts for five years claims he had no choice but to leave Norfolk due to the “disgusting” way he was treated by the region’s mental health trust.

Brandon Carpenter at his new home in Kent. Picture: Brandon Carpenter Brandon Carpenter at his new home in Kent. Picture: Brandon Carpenter

Brandon Carpenter, who lived in Great Yarmouth for two and a half years, moved to Kent at the start of this month in order to manage his anxiety and to get the treatment he needs.

Mr Carpenter was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder following a troubled childhood, as well as anxiety and depression.

Having moved to Norfolk in August 2016, Mr Carpenter said he was unable to see anyone from the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) despite reaching out for its services on numerous occasions.

The 24-year-old described the NSFT as the worst mental health service he has used.

Brandon Carpenter and his partner, Stefano Delgado who has been looking after him. Picture: Brandon Carpenter Brandon Carpenter and his partner, Stefano Delgado who has been looking after him. Picture: Brandon Carpenter

He said in both Hertfordshire - where he was born - and Hastings, he was the given the guidance and support he needed.

The trust was placed in special measures for the third time in November 2018.

Mr Carpenter said the region’s mental health trust was one of the main reasons for him deciding to leave Norfolk.

“I am absolutely disgusted by the way I was treated,” he said.

“I feel very sorry for the people who are suffering and need help like I did.

“It is totally wrong. I had no choice but to leave.”

Three years ago Mr Carpenter tried to kill himself as he reached rock bottom and years later was told he would have to pay for counselling - something he couldn’t afford.

Counselling costs £30 per session.

This newspaper first contacted the NSFT in January about Mr Carpenter’s struggles.

A spokesman for NSFT said: “People registered with our service are offered a wellbeing support line, which is a free out of hours number - if they find themselves in crisis.

“We also provide details of free social events we hold around the region and we signpost people to a range of free services, depending upon their needs, as well as the Samaritans – who offer a free service.”

When approached for further comment the NSFT declined to respond.

Mr Carpenter who lives with his partner Stefano Delgado said he feels much more settled in Kent.

He said: “I am currently in the process of signing up to the doctors and am looking forward to getting the support I need.

“Everyone here has been really kind and welcoming.

“I have definitely made the right decision.”