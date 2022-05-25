MP stands by Boris Johnson in wake of Sue Gray report

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has tweeted his support for PM Boris Johnson in the wake of the Sue Gray report published on May 25,. 2022. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis allied himself to prime minister Boris Johnson following today's publication of the so-called 'partygate' report.

Sue Gray's report into lockdown parties held at 10 Downing Street found those in government fell "well short" of what was expected, and prompted the MP and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to tweet a plea calling for a line to be drawn under the saga.

He said: "We must now get on and deliver for the British public as they rightly expect."

The tweet also noted the PM had "apologised unreservedly" and "already implemented the recommendations for change".

The MET investigation has concluded and Sue Gray has completed and published her report. The PM has apologised unreservedly and is already implementing her recommendations for change.



We must now get on and deliver for the British public, as they rightly expect. — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) May 25, 2022

The report said “senior leadership” must “bear responsibility” for the culture which led to coronavirus rules being broken.

It said the public would be “dismayed” by a series of breaches of restrictions in 10 Downing Street and Whitehall.

Ms Gray said “Many will be dismayed that behaviour of this kind took place on this scale at the heart of government."