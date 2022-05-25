News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

MP stands by Boris Johnson in wake of Sue Gray report

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 3:26 PM May 25, 2022
Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has tweeted his support for PM Boris Johnson in the wake of the Sue Gray report published on May 25,. 2022. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis allied himself to prime minister Boris Johnson following today's publication of the so-called 'partygate' report.

Sue Gray's report into lockdown parties held at 10 Downing Street found those in government fell "well short" of what was expected, and prompted the MP and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to tweet a plea calling for a line to be drawn under the saga. 

He said: "We must now get on and deliver for the British public as they rightly expect."

The tweet also noted the PM had "apologised unreservedly" and "already implemented the recommendations for change".

The report said “senior leadership” must “bear responsibility” for the culture which led to coronavirus rules being broken.

It said the public would be “dismayed” by a series of breaches of restrictions in 10 Downing Street and Whitehall.

Ms Gray said “Many will be dismayed that behaviour of this kind took place on this scale at the heart of government."

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

David Jason as Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses - Series 6 

New York, Paris, Peckham, Great Yarmouth - Only Fools stars coming to town

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Tyson Fury following victory over Dillian Whyte with Promoter, Frank Warren (right) at Wembley Stadi

Tyson Fury is making a comeback to Gorleston

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Thousands of people usually come to the Wheels Festival, held in Great Yarmouth in July. Picture: Ja

Norfolk Live News

'The best yet' - Yarmouth's celebration of wheels gearing up for return

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Burton has been jailed after he admitted raping a teenage girl

Man who raped teen jailed for six years

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon