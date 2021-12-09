Get your booster plea made by Yarmouth MP

The MP for Great Yarmouth Brandon Lewis has urged people across the borough to play their part in the fight against Covid by having booster jabs and following the new Plan B rules introduced by Boris Johnson on Wednesday night.

Mr Lewis said: “We can all help ensure we keep ourselves, our friends, family and community safe be getting our boosters when eligible and being vaccinated.

"Following the rules and guidelines helps us all play our part.”

On Wednesday Mr Lewis was seen next to Mr Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions where he came under attack over an alleged Christmas party being held at 10 Downing Street.

When asked to comment on the Christmas party allegations Mr Lewis said the prime minister had covered the issue during question time session.

Mr Johnson insisted no party took place on December 18 last year when the country was gripped by coronavirus restrictions and apologised for footage of Downing Street officials laughing about the party.

