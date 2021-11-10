Man who risked life to save neighbour from blaze handed bravery award

Glenn Turner was nominated for a bravery award by fire crews who attended a blaze in Bradwell in July 2021. One man sadly died but another was saved by Mr Turner who went 'above and beyond.' - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

A man who tried three times to rescue his neighbour from a blaze and went on to save another elderly man trapped in his home has been officially hailed for his bravery.

Glenn Turner of Chestnut Avenue risked his own life to save his neighbour Joseph Ash, known as Joe, after fire broke out at his home in Chestnut Avenue, Bradwell, but was beaten back by thick smoke.

As the flames spread he dashed into the attached home of 92-year-old Michael, plucking him from his bed and carrying him to safety.

Gorleston crew & our Asst. Chief Fire Officer welcomed Glenn Turner to receive a CFO commendation.

He rescued an elderly neighbour from a fire. Sadly, the resident next door could not be saved. During the visit the crew and Glenn paused to remember the life lost.

Thanks Glenn. pic.twitter.com/EgEHvaWPoN — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) November 9, 2021

He was handed a commendation by Norfolk's chief fire officer, alongside the crew on duty on July 9 when the drama unfolded.

Mr Turner's wife Karen said he was delighted with the acknowledgement which was bittersweet because although Michael had been saved, Joe died soon after in hospital.

Glenn Turner being handed an award by assistant chief fire officer Scott Norman recognising his heroic efforts after a blaze at a neighbour's bungalow. - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

His heroic efforts were first applauded by Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson who invited the couple for tea at the mayor's parlour.

Shortly after they received a letter inviting them to make an appointment with the fire service.

On the day Mrs Turner said they were "overwhelmed and humbled" to be faced with the entire crew on duty on the night who all thanked him for his actions which prevented further loss of life.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a home in Chestnut Avenue, Bradwell. Glenn Turner has been handed a bravery award for his heroic attempts to rescue the occupant. - Credit: Mick Howes

The commendation cites his "brave and selfless actions."

Mrs Turner told how they came home on July 9 at around 10.30pm.

There was a smell of smoke and she noticed her husband had disappeared. Seconds later she heard shouting and saw smoke billowing from the bungalow.

With Mr Ash calling out from inside he tried three times to reach him, but was beaten back by thick, choking smoke.

Worried for the neighbour next door, who was deaf and sleeping, he took swift action to gain entry and bring him out.

Assistant chief fire officer Scott Norman said he had gone "above and beyond".

He said: “Mr Turner was nominated by our teams for his heroic actions on the night of a significant house fire.

"Sadly, the occupant of the house where the fire started lost his life and we are all saddened by this and send our thoughts to his family.

“In realising he was not able to get into that home, Mr Turner chose to go next door and rescue another elderly neighbour from his smoke filled home, putting himself in danger to save another life."

He added the advice to anyone seeing a house fire was "to get out, stay out and call 999."