Bread Kitchen youth club set up to help young people enjoy the outdoors
- Credit: Mike Smith-Clare
A new youth club has opened up in Gorleston for young people aged between 10 and 15 to enjoy outdoor activities.
The club is based at the Bread Kitchen project on Potters Field and will run every Saturday between 10am and midday.
There is a range of outdoor activities on offer including animal care, crafts and gardening.
The Bread Kitchen’s Good to Grow team will be on hand to help youngsters learn new skills and have fun on their four-acre site.
Group leader Mike Smith-Clare said: "Our club’s designed for young people to get properly involved in new experiences.
"From looking after our animals to growing produce, we want them to get active and have fun."
The Bread Kitchen is based in Great Yarmouth and was set up to help people realise their full potential.
The youth club welcomes all young people and costs £3 per session.
For more information contact Cathy at the Bread Kitchen on 07825 554345.