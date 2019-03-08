Search

Charity ‘investigating’ after sign blows down in high winds and injures pedestrian

PUBLISHED: 08:58 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 10 March 2019

Break has apologised after the sign from its charity shop on Gorleston High Street blew off and injured a passing pedestrian. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

A charity has apologised to a pedestrian who was injured when their high street shop sign blew off in high winds.

The sign blew off the front of Break charity shop in Gorleston High Street and injured a pedestrian. The shop was closed earlier than usual following the incident. Picture: Thomas ChapmanThe sign blew off the front of Break charity shop in Gorleston High Street and injured a pedestrian. The shop was closed earlier than usual following the incident. Picture: Thomas Chapman

The sign, from Break charity shop in Gorleston High Street, blew off yesterday afternoon and hit a man who was walking past the shop.

Staff at QD - on the opposite side of the road from Break - said the man was hit on the head, causing cuts and leaving “blood everywhere”.

Paramedics soon arrived and the man was seen covered in a foil blanket while receiving treatment.

In a statement the charity’s CEO, Hilary Richards, highlighted that the remainder of the sign had been removed from the shop front and added appropriate action would be taken.

She said: “We are currently investigating an incident at our Break shop in Gorleston involving the shop signage causing injury to a member of the public.

“Our immediate priority was the health and safety of the injured person and steps were taken to ensure these.

“The sign has now been removed and we are working to identify the cause of the damage in order to take the appropriate action.

“We offer our deepest apologies to the injured man and will be in contact with him over the coming days.”

Workers at nearby Hughes Electrical said they did not see the incident, but heard a loud “bang and crash”. On heading outside and seeing what appeared to have happened, they called the police and the ambulance service.

The sign is said to have broken into three pieces and also hit a number of vehicles on the high street.

The injured man was taken to hospital for further treatment.

