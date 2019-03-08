‘It might go back to quarantine’ - Dog rescue charity fears Brexit impact

Zoe Hare, of the Norfolk charity Safe Rescue for Dogs, who is doing a sky dive to raise funds for prosthetic limbs for Tara, a Romanian dog who had to have her front paws amputated after being poisoned. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A Romanian dog rescue charity is using £5,000 fundraising to go and pick up dogs off the streets over there - but says Brexit could impact their work.

HOUND DOG NICKNAMED ELVIS THANKS TO HIS PERMANENT CURLED LIP. With Kelly Hare from Safe Rescue for Dogs. Picture: photo-features.co.uk HOUND DOG NICKNAMED ELVIS THANKS TO HIS PERMANENT CURLED LIP. With Kelly Hare from Safe Rescue for Dogs. Picture: photo-features.co.uk

Leaving the EU could limit the numbers of vulnerable dogs taken to new homes in the UK, the charity’s chairperson has said.

Safe Rescue for Dogs, a Norfolk organisation, takes stray dogs from Romania and finds them new homes in the UK.

But Wendy Furness, the chairperson, has expressed concern that Brexit might have a negative impact on their work.

Dogs currently travel on a passport issued by the EU.

The passport contains information about the dog’s vaccination history and is linked with a chip.

The chip is attached to the dog and helps match the animal with its passport.

Mrs Furness said: “We have been given very little information on how this [Brexit] will affect us.

“No-one knows quite what’s going to happen.

“We would be concerned about how difficult and much more expensive it would mean to dogs travelling.”

She said that Brexit could “limit or stop” dogs being taken back to the UK.

“If it doesn’t stop it, it could be a lot more expensive,” she said. “It might go back to quarantine.”

Next week a group of the charity’s volunteers is heading to Romania to help combat a street dog problem.

Volunteers will travel to Braila, a city in eastern Romania, where they will team up with Dog Rescue Norway and a local vet to round up stray dogs which will then be neutered.

Kelly Hare, campaign co-ordinator, said: “We will be working in a village in Romania known for its horrific levels of abuse towards street dogs. We anticipate this to be a harrowing, yet hugely rewarding experience as we will be directly contributing to the prevention of countless puppies being born into a world of suffering.”

The volunteers will also visit a dog shelter.

Founded in 2012, Safe Rescue is a registered charity dedicated to helping dogs in the UK and Romania.

It aims to provide rehabilitation and to re-home as many dogs as possible.

To find out more about the charity or to donate towards the neutering campaign please email saferescue@hotmail.co.uk or visit their Facebook page.