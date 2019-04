Delays on A47 following crash on bridge

Motorists on the A47 in Great Yarmouth are experiencing delays following a crash on a bridge in the town.

Two cars were involved in the collision on the Breydon Bridge at around 2.50pm.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers were called to the incident at 2.55pm.

The spokesman said delays were likely for cars travelling towards Gorleston.