Breydon Bridge closed for repair work
PUBLISHED: 12:04 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 30 May 2019
Archant
Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is closed to some vessel traffic to allow repair work to take place.
No timeframe to fix the road barriers has been set.
The partial closure does not affect road traffic, only marine vessels which cannot fit beneath the bridge.
A spokesman for Peel Ports said: "The health and safety of our employees, customers and contractors remains our priority and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation."