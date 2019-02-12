Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Breydon Bridge set to be closed for repair work

PUBLISHED: 11:02 20 February 2019

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth will be closed overnight to allow repair work to be carried out. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth will be closed overnight to allow repair work to be carried out. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Archant

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth will be closed overnight to allow repair work to be carried out.

The bridge has been stuck in its downwards position since Thursday, February 14 and is unlikely to be fixed until February 27.

It will be closed overnight on Tuesday, February 26 from 8pm to 5am to fix a loose cable.

A spokesman for Highways England said a cable had been spotted beneath the bridge and it could potentially dislodge others.

It is believed to be an earth wire and not dangerous.

Highways England have decided to keep the bridge closed for vessel traffic in the mean time.

The bridge allows boats to travel through Great Yarmouth on the River Yare.

Boats wishing to travel under the bridge should contact the control room on 01493 335 5536.

Most Read

First look inside revamped Great Yarmouth Palmers store

Palmers department store on Market Place in Great Yarmouth reopened on Tuesday (February 19) after a revamp.

‘It is so important’ - Beauty salon offers free bikini wax to customers with a smear test booked

Gemma Pulfer of Hair and Beauty by Gemma in Hopton is offering a free bikini line wax for women who have a smear test booked. Picture: Gemma Pulser

Poundland evacuated following bomb scare

Poundland in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth was evacuated on Sunday due to a bomb scare. Picture: James BassPicture: James Bass

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Fancy running one of Great Yarmouth’s legendary nightspots?

Peggotty's in King Street, Great Yarmouth, is being advertised as a fantastic business opportunity Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Breydon Bridge set to be closed for repair work

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth will be closed overnight to allow repair work to be carried out. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘To see the market die on its feet would be a tragedy’ - bid to cut market fees is blocked

A bid to block a charges hike for two day market traders was blocked at full council this week Picture: Nick Butcher

Warning issued over scammers pretending to be police officers

Residents in Great Yarmouth have been warned about scammers claiming to be police officers. Picture: Denise Bradley

Save up to £20 on this Red Robin tree

The Red Robin shrub brings welcome bright colour to the garden Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

Security footage shows two men trying car doors in Hopton Picture: Andrew Duffield
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists