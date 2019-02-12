Breydon Bridge set to be closed for repair work

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth will be closed overnight to allow repair work to be carried out.

The bridge has been stuck in its downwards position since Thursday, February 14 and is unlikely to be fixed until February 27.

It will be closed overnight on Tuesday, February 26 from 8pm to 5am to fix a loose cable.

A spokesman for Highways England said a cable had been spotted beneath the bridge and it could potentially dislodge others.

It is believed to be an earth wire and not dangerous.

Highways England have decided to keep the bridge closed for vessel traffic in the mean time.

The bridge allows boats to travel through Great Yarmouth on the River Yare.

Boats wishing to travel under the bridge should contact the control room on 01493 335 5536.