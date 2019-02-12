Search

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

PUBLISHED: 11:32 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 14 February 2019

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Archant

A bridge which allows boats to travel through Great Yarmouth on the River Yare is stuck and could take more than a week to fix.

Repair works are being carried out on the Breydon Bridge and it is unable to lift for vessel traffic.

A message on the Broads Authority twitter account, from port operators Peel Ports, said work was unlikely to be completed before February 23.

Boats wishing to travel under the bridge should contact the control room on 01493 335 5536.

