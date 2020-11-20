News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Engineers investigating bridge after it gets ‘stuck open’

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 2:17 PM November 20, 2020    Updated: 7:29 AM November 24, 2020
The bridge became 'stuck open' at 9.30am. Photo: Sammy-Jo Davies

The bridge became 'stuck open' at 9.30am. Photo: Sammy-Jo Davies - Credit: Archant

Engineers are investigating why a busy coastal bridge became “stuck open” - causing long traffic tailbacks among frustrated drivers.

Traffic was flowing freely over the bridge around an hour after the fault. Photo: Sammy-Jo Davies

Traffic was flowing freely over the bridge around an hour after the fault. Photo: Sammy-Jo Davies - Credit: Archant

On November 19, Highways England received reports at 9.30am that Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth had “failed to lower”.

In a statement, Highways England’s head of planning and development, Simon Amor, said: “We can confirm that a fault was reported at 9:30am yesterday morning when the bridge failed to lower on command.

“Engineers were called immediately when the bridge failed to close. It remained open for 32 minutes.

“Engineers are on site today to investigate the fault.

The bridge in action. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The bridge in action. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

You may also want to watch:

“This work is taking place in the engine room so there is no need for us to close the bridge.

“When this work is completed a test lift will be carried out, although this will not be today.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven arrested and three charged with supplying cocaine after large police presence in village
  2. 2 ‘Too bulky’: Bid for 28 flats at former seafront hotel recommended for refusal
  3. 3 Hotel and restaurant on A149 owed tens of thousands in unpaid taxes
  1. 4 Woman in 80s is ninth patient with coronavirus to die at James Paget Hospital in a week

Sammy-Jo Davies, who runs a cleaning business and uses the bridge frequently, was one of the drivers to get caught up in the traffic.

She warned other road users “the bridge was stuck” via a Facebook post.

She said: “We got stuck behind it at 9.30am for about 25 minutes. Not long after that, people behind us started to turn around and use the Haven Bridge route instead.

“You could see there were no boats waiting to pass under it, so after a little while we worked out it must have been a fault and turned around ourselves.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Engineers investigating bridge after it gets ‘stuck open’

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Families complain about incessant mould in their coastal homes

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Covid marshals could be used outside schools to stem spread of virus

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon

‘Not required’ - Planners recommend refusing village homes bid

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus