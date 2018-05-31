Search

Funeral plans for local historian known as ‘Mr Acle’

PUBLISHED: 12:33 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 08 July 2020

Brian Grint outside Coburgh House in Acle. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Brian Grint outside Coburgh House in Acle. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A private family funeral will be held for a local historian known as ‘Mr Acle’.

Brian Grint sitting at the location of the Acle stocks in 2009. PHOTO: Nick ButcherBrian Grint sitting at the location of the Acle stocks in 2009. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Brian Grint, 71, died unexpectedly last month of a suspected heart attack.

His family has said that owing to social distancing restrictions the funeral will be a private family service held on Monday, July 13, at 11am.

In honour of Mr Grint’s contributions to bowls - he represented Norfolk and organised the Festival of Bowls in Great Yarmouth - there will be a bowls official guard of honour at his address.

Cars will be leaving Acle at 10am, driving through The Street and to South Walsham Road.

The family has asked that there are no flowers but would welcome donations to either The British Heart Foundation or the East of England Air Ambulance.

A donation can be at the following link: briangrint.muchloved.com

When the situation allows the family plans to have a memorial service for Mr Grint.

