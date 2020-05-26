Search

Bridge to close for emergency repair work

PUBLISHED: 15:46 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 26 May 2020

The bridge will close from 8pm, Tuesday 26 until 5am, Wednesday 27. Photo: Staff

Great Yarmouth’s Haven Bridge will be temporarily closed for emergency repairs.

From 8pm tonight, Tuesday 26 May, the bridge will be closed as the bridge deck surface is repaired, and will remain closed until 5am the next morning.

Timber blocks on the deck surface have become loose and during the road closure, Norfolk County Council will assess the extent of permanent damage which will need to be tackled at a later date.

The diversion route for traffic will be via B1141 North Quay, A149 Acle New Road, A12 (via Breydon Bridge) and A1243 Pasteur Road. However, pedestrian access will be maintained.

The repairs, which will be carried out overnight to minimise disruption, will be carried out by Peel Ports who maintain the bridge on behalf of the county council.

The county council have thanked people for their patience while the work is completed.

