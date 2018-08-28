Search

Council hopes £4m investment in energy sector will create jobs

PUBLISHED: 08:49 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:49 19 December 2018

Brineflow are making a £4m investment at Great Yarmouth's Energy Park which is hoped to create substantial jobs and investment in the borough. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Archant

A £4m boost at a Norfolk energy hub will ramp up investment and create jobs, it is hoped.

A new deal between Brineflow, a manufacturing and distribution company of fertilisers, and Great Yarmouth Borough Council will see the company move from the Outer Harbour to the energy park off South Denes Road.

That in turn will free up a prime two-hecatre site for further offshore energy investment, which will be promoted by the council to businesses in offshore wind farms and gas platform decommissioning.

Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Graham Plant, said: “As England’s offshore energy capital, Great Yarmouth is at the forefront of £39bn of energy investment over the next 20 years and is a growing hub for both offshore wind farms and gas platform decommissioning.

“This amicable commercial agreement between the council and Brineflow is a win-win for our economy.”

The deal has been supported by a £300,000 grant from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

Brineflow commercial director, Ian Ferris, believes the investment cements Great Yarmouth’s reputation as a premier league agri-bulk port close to key European markets.

He said: “We are delighted to have worked proactively and creatively with the port, the council and New Anglia LEP to unlock this substantial private sector investment.

“Backed by our network of global supply partners, this new factory addresses a fast-growing market and puts Yarmouth firmly on the map.”

The company’s investment will include construction of modern liquid fertiliser tanks as well as a new underground pipework to carry the imported fertiliser from ship tankers in the river port.

Since work started on phase one in September, the pipework and construction of two of the largest storage tanks is already complete.

Five further product tanks, plus processing and distribution equipment are scheduled to be added in 2019.

The new buildings will follow in a later development phase.

