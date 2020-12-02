News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Least used railway station in Britain is in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 8:43 AM December 2, 2020   
Berney Arms train station in Norfolk

Berney Arms railway station, in the middle of the Norfolk Broads marshland, was the least used in the country over the past year. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

A railway station in Norfolk was the least used in the country in the past year, the Office of Rail and Road has said.

Only 42 passengers used the remote station at Berney Arms, on a single-line track between Great Yarmouth and Reedham in the middle of the Norfolk Broads marshland, between April 2019 and March 2020.

This was down 90pc on the previous year as the lines serving the station were closed for several months during most of the period due to signalling upgrade work.

Berney Arms train station in isolation Train line points East (Yarmouth) to West (Norwich) Hidde

A sign at Berney Arms railway station points East (Great Yarmouth) to West (Norwich). - Credit: James Bass

The station is around three miles from the nearest public road and accessible only by train, foot or boat.

It is used mostly by ramblers who tend to leave the train at Berney Arms and walk to Great Yarmouth, or vice versa.

Close to the River Yare, the station is surrounded by marshland managed by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

Berney Arms is named after a nearby pub which has been closed for five years.

You may also want to watch:

Two Greater Anglia trains serve the station in each direction between Mondays and Saturdays, rising to five on Sundays.

Passengers wanting to get off at the single platform station must make a request to the train crew.




Most Read

  1. 1 Vanishing village - Satellite images show incredible erosion at Winterton
  2. 2 Shocking dashcam footage shows man doing 129mph through village
  3. 3 Police cordon at cafe and beach ahead of demolition
  1. 4 9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households
  2. 5 A 'sad day for the village' as clifftop cafe is demolished
  3. 6 Farm shop expands after huge lockdown sales boom
  4. 7 Virtual Christmas light switch-on brings town 'out of darkness of Covid'
  5. 8 'One of the most generous people' - Family pays tribute to town 'legend'
  6. 9 Girl, 13, injured in hit-and-run outside village shop
  7. 10 Farms, former rail lines and old buildings set to be sold off by council

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town in mourning as nightclub owner who 'loved everybody' dies at 49

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Video

'An absolute shock' - clifftop cafe closed amid demolition fears

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

Beach and dunes depleted by 'massive forces' as high tides hit

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

'Appalling' - bid for flat-pack flats sparks anger on coast

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus