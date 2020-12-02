Published: 8:43 AM December 2, 2020

Berney Arms railway station, in the middle of the Norfolk Broads marshland, was the least used in the country over the past year. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

A railway station in Norfolk was the least used in the country in the past year, the Office of Rail and Road has said.

Only 42 passengers used the remote station at Berney Arms, on a single-line track between Great Yarmouth and Reedham in the middle of the Norfolk Broads marshland, between April 2019 and March 2020.

This was down 90pc on the previous year as the lines serving the station were closed for several months during most of the period due to signalling upgrade work.

A sign at Berney Arms railway station points East (Great Yarmouth) to West (Norwich). - Credit: James Bass

The station is around three miles from the nearest public road and accessible only by train, foot or boat.

It is used mostly by ramblers who tend to leave the train at Berney Arms and walk to Great Yarmouth, or vice versa.

Close to the River Yare, the station is surrounded by marshland managed by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

Berney Arms is named after a nearby pub which has been closed for five years.

You may also want to watch:

Two Greater Anglia trains serve the station in each direction between Mondays and Saturdays, rising to five on Sundays.

Passengers wanting to get off at the single platform station must make a request to the train crew.











