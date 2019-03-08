'She's always been singing' - Bradwell girl auditioning for Britain's Got Talent

Lily Hunt, 14, from Bradwell, will take part at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in London on November 3. Picture: Courtesy of Gareth Hunt. Archant

A Bradwell girl who started singing as soon as she could talk will take part in Britain's Got Talent auditions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lily Hunt, 14, from Bradwell, will take part at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in London on November 3. Picture: Courtesy of Gareth Hunt. Lily Hunt, 14, from Bradwell, will take part at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in London on November 3. Picture: Courtesy of Gareth Hunt.

Lily Hunt, 14, was overjoyed and shocked after learning she had been selected to take part in the showcase at the ExCel Centre in London on Sunday (November 3).

She had recorded a video of herself singing the Elvis Presley song, 'Can't Help Falling in Love', and submitted the clip to judges.

A tense wait followed and was broken on Sunday (October 27) when she received an email, informing her of the good news.

Her father, Gareth Hunt, said she was "over the moon".

At the audition she plans to sing 'Yours' by Ella Henderson.

Lily attends Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston, where she has a close bond with her music teachers, her father said.

Mr Hunt, 58, a prison officer, is on duty this Sunday so cannot attend the audition but Lily will travel with her big sister.

She has five sisters and seven brothers.

Mr Hunt said: "I think she's been singing since as soon as she could talk, she's always been singing.

"You'd put her to bed and you'd go downstairs and you could hear her singing upstairs

"She's extremely musically minded," he added.

Lily said her first memory of singing was in the school choir at the Hippodrome when she was six-years-old.

You may also want to watch:

Her favourite singers are Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson.

The last Britain's Got Talent series drew to a close in early October, but some fans were already thinking about taking part in next year's instalment.

The winner gets the opportunity to perform in front of the Royal Family at the Royal Variety Performance and wins £250,000.

The show holds two rounds of auditions for contestants.

The first round, referred to as open auditions, are held across different cities in the UK during the autumn months.

The second round, known as the judges' auditions, are held the following year, in January and February, prior to the broadcast of the show later in the year.