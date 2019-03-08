Rail staff assaulted on Yarmouth to Norwich train

A member of rail staff was assaulted on a Norfolk train over the Easter bank holiday.

British Transport Police (BTP) has said that officers were called to Norwich station at 7.34am on Saturday (April 20) following reports of a disturbance on board a train from Great Yarmouth.

It is reported that a member of rail staff was assaulted and threatened.

The person was not injured.

The BTP said no arrests have yet been made but enquiries are ongoing.

After the incident some Wherry Line services ran with fewer carriages.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “This was due to disruptive passengers on the train.

“BTP asked us to take the train out of service when it arrived in Norwich.

“Rather than cancelling the following services the train was due to work, we operated a one-carriage train instead.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 118 of 20/04/19.