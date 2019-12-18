Search

Advanced search

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

PUBLISHED: 16:21 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 18 December 2019

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

Archant

A plan to build almost 140 houses on the edge of a village near the Norfolk Broads has been given the go-ahead.

At a meeting on Wednesday (December 18), Broadland District Council's planning committee approved a bid to build 137 homes off Norwich Road in Acle, despite residents' concerns over sewage capacity, housing density, bins and parking.

The site, which is part of a Norfolk county council scheme to raise millions by building and selling homes on its surplus land, saw initial permission granted for up to 140 homes in May last year.

The application, from building firm Lovell, appointed on behalf of county council-run property company Repton, is for a mixture of single and two storey dwellings and flats with between one and four bedrooms.

The development will also include 45 affordable homes, or 33pc of the site, in line with the local authority's planning policy.

The plan's approval is subject to conditions and to sufficient information being submitted that the surface water drainage strategy is acceptable, the private water supply on Norwich Road will not be adversely affected, refuse collection can be adequately accommodated and boundary treatments on the southern and eastern boundaries are resolved.

The proposal had faced opposition from residents and Acle Parish Council over the amount of construction traffic and issues with sewage capacity, housing density, bins and parking.

A spokesperson for the parish council questioned the planned bin collection points and amount of open space in the site, and added: "It is disappointing that so little play equipment is to be provided for so many houses."

A resident described the plans as "overdevelopment" and said: "[It] will lead to major parking problems."

You may also want to watch:

Another resident said: "We have grave concerns about the impact on services, facilities, transport and wildlife in Acle."

Broadland Council's planning officers described the development "in its revised form" as a "well-designed development" and recommended councillors approve the plans for the site.

Previously, Chair of Repton Homes, Andrew Proctor, said: "This is the first of our schemes to bring about high-quality housing in Norfolk.

"We are looking to build much-needed homes, as well as generating income for the county council."

Most Read

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Parents won’t ‘ever forgive’ hospital after baby died following ‘serious failings’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Council proposing £230,000 loan to buy empty premises

This building on King Street in Great Yarmouth could be revamped as a tourist information centre with a £230,000 loan from the council. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Boy, 13, arrested after cars damaged and emergency worker assaulted

Two teenagers have been arrested after three cars were damaged in Gorleston on Saturday (December 14). Picture: Debbie Grapes.

Car crashes into ditch off A143

A car crashed into a ditch on Priory Road on December 17. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Parents won’t ‘ever forgive’ hospital after baby died following ‘serious failings’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Council proposing £230,000 loan to buy empty premises

This building on King Street in Great Yarmouth could be revamped as a tourist information centre with a £230,000 loan from the council. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Boy, 13, arrested after cars damaged and emergency worker assaulted

Two teenagers have been arrested after three cars were damaged in Gorleston on Saturday (December 14). Picture: Debbie Grapes.

Car crashes into ditch off A143

A car crashed into a ditch on Priory Road on December 17. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Restaurant bid for empty training centre unit

An application has been lodged for a new Coral Bay restaurant in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps

Why is this man spending every day dressed as an elf?

Delivery elf, Philip Doyle, dressed as an elf every day in December to raise money on his delivery rounds around Norfolk for the Leah Wilby Foundation, pictured in Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

Bid for more than 600 new homes and school for seaside village

Persimmon Homes has trimmed its application at Caister from 725 to 665 homes. A formal planning application has now been submitted Picture: Persimmon Homes

Dog owners warned over festive fouling

Message to dog owners. Clean it Up slogan on the pavement in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists