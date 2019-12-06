Heating oil stolen for third time from rugby club

Heating oil has been stolen from Broadland Rugby Club's clubhouse. Picture: James Dudley. Archant

Members of a rugby club will struggle to keep warm this winter after heating oil was stolen from its clubhouse for the third time in two years.

Approximately £2,000 worth of fuel in total has been illegally siphoned from a tank at Broadland Rugby Club, on Mill Road in Great Yarmouth, with the latest theft happening sometime between November 27 and December 3.

James Dudley, club secretary, has said: "We still have hot water in the showers but the club house is chilly, especially at this time of year.

"We're a resilient rugby club so we keep on going but this does have a financial impact."

The club has been using the more costly electric heaters.

"It puts the club on a bit of a downer," Mr Dudley said.

Despite the setback the club is still open, with two home games scheduled for this weekend (December 7).

"We want to provide a warm, friendly, family-focussed atmosphere but if the clubhouse doesn't have heating, that's an obstacle," Mr Dudley said.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/84479/19.

