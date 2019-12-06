Search

Advanced search

Heating oil stolen for third time from rugby club

PUBLISHED: 14:38 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 06 December 2019

Heating oil has been stolen from Broadland Rugby Club's clubhouse. Picture: James Dudley.

Heating oil has been stolen from Broadland Rugby Club's clubhouse. Picture: James Dudley.

Archant

Members of a rugby club will struggle to keep warm this winter after heating oil was stolen from its clubhouse for the third time in two years.

Heating oil has been stolen from Broadland Rugby Club's clubhouse. Picture: James Dudley.Heating oil has been stolen from Broadland Rugby Club's clubhouse. Picture: James Dudley.

Approximately £2,000 worth of fuel in total has been illegally siphoned from a tank at Broadland Rugby Club, on Mill Road in Great Yarmouth, with the latest theft happening sometime between November 27 and December 3.

James Dudley, club secretary, has said: "We still have hot water in the showers but the club house is chilly, especially at this time of year.

"We're a resilient rugby club so we keep on going but this does have a financial impact."

The club has been using the more costly electric heaters.

"It puts the club on a bit of a downer," Mr Dudley said.

Despite the setback the club is still open, with two home games scheduled for this weekend (December 7).

"We want to provide a warm, friendly, family-focussed atmosphere but if the clubhouse doesn't have heating, that's an obstacle," Mr Dudley said.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/84479/19.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Great Yarmouth actor set to star in superhero Netflix series

Gregg Lowe had a recurring role in ITV's Granchester. Picture: ITV

‘It’s not funny’ - Woman puzzled after car moves mysteriously overnight

Becky Ling, 30, from Belton, has woken up twice to her car having been moved overnight. Picture: Becky Ling.

Man hospitalised after car hits tree

A person was injured after a car hit a tree on the Haddiscoe Bends on December 2. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Great Yarmouth actor set to star in superhero Netflix series

Gregg Lowe had a recurring role in ITV's Granchester. Picture: ITV

‘It’s not funny’ - Woman puzzled after car moves mysteriously overnight

Becky Ling, 30, from Belton, has woken up twice to her car having been moved overnight. Picture: Becky Ling.

Man hospitalised after car hits tree

A person was injured after a car hit a tree on the Haddiscoe Bends on December 2. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Horrendous’ - Villagers unable to take bath after sewer floods road

Clayton Williams, 58, and Peter Goshawk, 60, on Ferry Road in Horning, where sewers have been overflowing. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Heating oil stolen for third time from rugby club

Heating oil has been stolen from Broadland Rugby Club's clubhouse. Picture: James Dudley.

Man charged with assaulting soup kitchen volunteer

Tribal Trust distribute hot meals and food parcels in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Tribal Trust.

‘Eyesore’ village pub hit by fire

The First and Last pub in Ormesby, which has been hit by fire. Picture: Dan Hickey

Night of pride for nurses and therapists at healthcare trust awards

Director of Quality Dr Noreen Cushen-Brewster (left) presents the Delivering Exceptional Care Award to Children’s Speech and Language Therapist Jessica Marler.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists