Search

Advanced search

Rugby club awarded £5,000 grant to help survive coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:04 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 13 May 2020

Broadland Rugby Club has been awarded a £5,000 grant from Sports England to help endure the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alan M. Walker..

Broadland Rugby Club has been awarded a £5,000 grant from Sports England to help endure the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alan M. Walker..

Alan M. Walker

A rugby club has been awarded a £5,000 grant towards enduring the coronavirus pandemic.

The money, from Sport England’s Community Emergency Fund, will allow Broadland Great Yarmouth Rugby Club to cover exisiting costs and refurbsih clubhouse facilities.

Honorary Secretary of the club James Dudley said: “This grant along with the £10,000 received from the Local Authority will enable to the club to improve its facilities and the family atmosphere at the club, with enough to continue to day to day running.

He added: “We are in an exciting position as a club, we are negotiating a longer lease with the landlord to secure the clubs future, we are forming links with local colleges to over real world work experience opportunities.

“We are planning a program to introduce rugby as a way to improve physical and mental wellbeing, and form social bonds to increase self esteem.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Police probe into green Waterways after second attack’s surprise culprit

A suspected vandal attack on the Waterways lily pond has been followed by a second incident at the nearby boating lake. This picture taken on Saturday May 9 shows the extent of the pollution which is being investigated by the police Picture: Andy Cranefield

Villages ‘swamped’ by multiple building bids for over 400 homes

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man, 41, arrested after altercation draws armed police

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Police probe into green Waterways after second attack’s surprise culprit

A suspected vandal attack on the Waterways lily pond has been followed by a second incident at the nearby boating lake. This picture taken on Saturday May 9 shows the extent of the pollution which is being investigated by the police Picture: Andy Cranefield

Villages ‘swamped’ by multiple building bids for over 400 homes

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man, 41, arrested after altercation draws armed police

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Beach carpark reopens as village prepares for return of visitors

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach of and dunes. Picture: Liz Coates

All quiet on the coast as drab weather dampens down lockdown easing impact

An almost deserted promenade at Hunstanton on the morning lockdown eased to allow people to drive to the coast Picture: Chris Bishop

Rugby club awarded £5,000 grant to help survive coronavirus

Broadland Rugby Club has been awarded a £5,000 grant from Sports England to help endure the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alan M. Walker..

Could farm attractions lead the business recovery from coronavirus crisis?

Norfolk farmer Richard Hirst (left), who runs Hirsty's Family Fun Park at Hemsby, hopes outdoor farm attractions could lead the business recovery from the coronavirus crisis. He is pictured with his family Robert, Ellie and Katrina Hirst. Picture: TMS Media

Brandon Lewis raises over £15,000 for cancer charity

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, has raised more than £15,000 for Macmillan Cancer Research. Picture: Brandon Lewis.
Drive 24