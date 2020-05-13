Rugby club awarded £5,000 grant to help survive coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 11:04 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 13 May 2020
Alan M. Walker
A rugby club has been awarded a £5,000 grant towards enduring the coronavirus pandemic.
The money, from Sport England’s Community Emergency Fund, will allow Broadland Great Yarmouth Rugby Club to cover exisiting costs and refurbsih clubhouse facilities.
Honorary Secretary of the club James Dudley said: “This grant along with the £10,000 received from the Local Authority will enable to the club to improve its facilities and the family atmosphere at the club, with enough to continue to day to day running.
He added: “We are in an exciting position as a club, we are negotiating a longer lease with the landlord to secure the clubs future, we are forming links with local colleges to over real world work experience opportunities.
“We are planning a program to introduce rugby as a way to improve physical and mental wellbeing, and form social bonds to increase self esteem.”
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.