Rugby club awarded £5,000 grant to help survive coronavirus

Broadland Rugby Club has been awarded a £5,000 grant from Sports England to help endure the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alan M. Walker.. Alan M. Walker

A rugby club has been awarded a £5,000 grant towards enduring the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The money, from Sport England’s Community Emergency Fund, will allow Broadland Great Yarmouth Rugby Club to cover exisiting costs and refurbsih clubhouse facilities.

Honorary Secretary of the club James Dudley said: “This grant along with the £10,000 received from the Local Authority will enable to the club to improve its facilities and the family atmosphere at the club, with enough to continue to day to day running.

He added: “We are in an exciting position as a club, we are negotiating a longer lease with the landlord to secure the clubs future, we are forming links with local colleges to over real world work experience opportunities.

“We are planning a program to introduce rugby as a way to improve physical and mental wellbeing, and form social bonds to increase self esteem.”

You may also want to watch: