Investigation into speeding boat on Norfolk Broads continues

Hemsby Lifeboat was called to reports of a boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the River Yare at Reedham on June 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

An investigation is ongoing into a cruiser which sped through the Norfolk Broads causing a large wave of water to crash into other boats.

Carl Brice, 47, was watching tv with his daughters Kiera, five and Mia, seven (pictured) when a huge wave crashed into his boat in Reedham on the River Yare. Picture: Carl Brice Carl Brice, 47, was watching tv with his daughters Kiera, five and Mia, seven (pictured) when a huge wave crashed into his boat in Reedham on the River Yare. Picture: Carl Brice

On the night of June 22, Hemsby Lifeboat was called to reports of a boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the River Yare between Reedham and Brundall.

Witnesses described the vessel as generating a tall wave of water which crashed into other boats causing objects to fall and break.

A Broads Authority Ranger said: "Our investigations are still ongoing into the speeding vessel incident on the River Yare during the evening of 22 June. "This incident caused distress to many members of the public and we are hoping to take strong action against those responsible.

"We are still urging individuals who have any evidence of the incident, including photographs or video, to get in touch with Broads Control on 01603 756056 or email Broads.Control@broads-authority.gov.uk.

"Thank you to everyone who has already been in touch."