Broads Authority investigating St Olaves shipwreck

A sunken boat which had five people onboard before taking on water has been removed from the Norfolk Broads.

Five people were rescued near St Olaves on Friday afternoon after the bow of their hired boat struck the river bank.

The vessel began taking on water, and was soon half-submerged on its side.

The Broads Authority has confirmed the vessel - which still had many of the passenger's belongings onboard - has now been removed from the water.

A Broads Authority spokesperson said: "The authority is currently investigating the cause of the accident at St Olaves.

"The vessel has been removed from the water and is no longer a hazard to navigation."

Hemsby Broads Rescue was paged on Friday afternoon to reports of a vessel at St Olaves was taking on water. - Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

The boat had been hired from Herbert Woods Broads holiday company, and the vessel - one of the company's largest - was part of the Connoisseur fleet.

HM Coastguard, Hemsby Broads Rescue and an ambulance attended the scene. The passengers were brought onto the river bank and were assessed by paramedics.

No injuries were reported.