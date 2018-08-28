Search

Advanced search

Broads bosses bring in new policy to help them deal with “unreasonable” complaints

PUBLISHED: 16:22 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:22 23 November 2018

Broads Authority Chief Executive John Packman. Picture Andrew Stone

Broads Authority Chief Executive John Packman. Picture Andrew Stone

Archant

A new policy making it easier for the Broads Authority to dismiss “unreasonable complaints” has not been designed to distance the authority from its critics - bosses say.

BA members voted in favour of the new policy at a meeting on Friday, which gives the authority more scope to prevent people making vexatious or “unreasonable” complaints against them.

The changes were prompted after a number of cases when BA staff were judged to have been harassed - including an incident in which staff at a visitors’ centre were photographed against their will.

John Packman, chief executive of the BA, said the policy was in keeping with the BA’s duty of care towards its employees and members.

He said: “This is about protecting our staff from abuse. We recognise we have to listen to what people have to say and welcome all views, but at the same time abusive behaviour is unacceptable.”

Topic Tags:

Other News

Shopkeepers in town centre concerned by mobility scooter ‘problem’

16:36 Joseph Norton
Shopkeepers in Great Yarmouth have raised concerns over the size and speed at which mobility scooter riders drive down the Rows. Picture: Joe Norton

Concerned shopkeepers in Great Yarmouth have warned it will only be a matter of time before somebody is injured by a speeding driver on a motor scooter.

Broads bosses bring in new policy to help them deal with “unreasonable” complaints

16:22 David Hannant
Broads Authority Chief Executive John Packman. Picture Andrew Stone

A new policy making it easier for the Broads Authority to dismiss “unreasonable complaints” has not been designed to distance the authority from its critics - bosses say.

Van owners urged to be vigilant after 12 vehicles stolen in a month

19 minutes ago Taz Ali
Norfolk residents are being urged to keep their vehicles secure following a number of thefts. Picture: Denise Bradley

Residents are being urged to keep their vehicles secure following a spate of van thefts.

Reedham man cleared of sex assault on six-year-old girl at Halloween event

13:56 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A man has been cleared by a Norwich Crown Court jury of a sex assault on a six-year-old girl at a Halloween event.

Most Read

Video People ‘too scared’ to go out in Great Yarmouth town centre after dark

Tue, 17:05 Marc Betts
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Business owners have warned that people are too scared to go onto a town centre street amid fears of a rise in violence at weekends.

Read more
Twitter

Video US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

06:53 chris bishop
American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

An American huntress has sparked outrage by posing for pictures with animals shot in Norfolk.

Read more
Facebook

First look at Great Yarmouth train station’s new £710,000 entrance

Wed, 17:54 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Visitors to Great Yarmouth will be treated to a smarter welcome following a major revamp of the town’s train station forecourt worth £710,000.

Read more
Graham Plant

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Mon, 12:33 Joseph Norton
A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Read more

Wanted woman arrested in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 15:17 Joseph Norton
Georgia Sugden. Picture: Norfolk Police

A woman who was wanted by police on recall to prison has been found in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy