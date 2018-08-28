Broads bosses bring in new policy to help them deal with “unreasonable” complaints

Broads Authority Chief Executive John Packman. Picture Andrew Stone Archant

A new policy making it easier for the Broads Authority to dismiss “unreasonable complaints” has not been designed to distance the authority from its critics - bosses say.

BA members voted in favour of the new policy at a meeting on Friday, which gives the authority more scope to prevent people making vexatious or “unreasonable” complaints against them.

The changes were prompted after a number of cases when BA staff were judged to have been harassed - including an incident in which staff at a visitors’ centre were photographed against their will.

John Packman, chief executive of the BA, said the policy was in keeping with the BA’s duty of care towards its employees and members.

He said: “This is about protecting our staff from abuse. We recognise we have to listen to what people have to say and welcome all views, but at the same time abusive behaviour is unacceptable.”