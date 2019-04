Yarmouth skippers advised take care due to strong cross-winds

The Broads Authority urged boaters to take care on Breydon Water on April 24, when there were strong cross-winds. Picture: Broads Authority. Archant

Skippers on a Norfolk estuary have been urged to take caution due to strong cross-winds.

There's strong crosswinds on Breydon Water today so please take care when crossing to ensure you do not drift outside the channel marker posts. High tide at the Great Yarmouth bridges today is at 14:27. pic.twitter.com/AFWLLic0DE — Broads Authority (@BroadsAuth) April 24, 2019

The Broads Authority has asked boaters to take care when crossing Breydon Water in Great Yarmouth to ensure their boats do not drift outside the channel marker posts.

High tide at the Great Yarmouth bridges today (April 24) is 2.47pm.