Broads care home praised for ‘kindness and respect’

Published: 4:35 PM August 8, 2018 Updated: 8:46 PM October 10, 2020

Burgh House Care Home has been rated as 'good' in all five key areas and overall Picture: Joseph Greiner - Credit: Joseph Greiner

A care home has achieved a clean sweep of “goods” in its latest inspection report.

People at Burgh House Residential Care Home in Burgh Castle told a team from the Care Quality Commission they were treated with “kindness and respect.”

One person said carers were always happy to help and that the manager should be commended for the people he employed.

Another said: “We are like a family here, sometimes they over-help.”

The report ranked the service as good in all five key areas and overall. It described the home as “well-decorated and welcoming” and highlighted that people’s “wish lists” of places they wanted to visit and things they wanted to do were factored in when it came to entertainment and days out.

Elsewhere people were seen to be engaging cheerfully with each other. The food was said to be of good quality with lots of fresh veg.

The unannounced visit followed a previous one in February 2017 when two breaches were found to do with medicines and care planning.