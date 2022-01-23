New performing arts studio is something to sing about for Gabriella, 21

A 21-year-old singer is opening a performing arts studio in Great Yarmouth due to the rapid growth of her musical theatre company.

Last year Gabriella Harvey-Mobbs set up Broadway Bella's which taught performing arts at hired venues across the borough of Great Yarmouth.

Gabriella Harvey-Mobbs outside the Broadway Bella's Studio - Credit: Gabriella Harvey-Mobbs

Due to its growing success, Miss Harvey-Mobbs, from Caister, now has a dedicated base for her company which has about 100 members aged two to 60.

The performing arts studio in Swanton's Road is due to open next month after a refit and is based in a former car spray business premises.

Miss Harvey-Mobbs began performing at the age of six, has been a chorister at Yarmouth Minster and has an associateship in Music Theatre with the London College of Music.

Members of Broadway Bella's will soon be able to enjoy the new studio space - Credit: Gabriella Harvey-Mobbs

She said: "Broadway Bella's started in 2021 and has rapidly grown. The need for its own studio became apparent when our classes began to reach capacity at our hired venues.

"I am thrilled to be opening a new studio in the borough as a home for Broadway Bella's.

"We have been so lucky with our membership doubling in the last few months since our show in November and the studio allows us to develop our timetable even more.

"The new studio will now be a base for the school and allows for more lessons to prepare for the exciting opportunities we have coming up in 2022, with two shows held in Great Yarmouth and other public performances across the county.

Putting on a show. Members of Broadway Bella's show off their performing talents - Credit: Gabriella Harvey-Mobbs

"The ethos of the company is to encourage confidence and mental health for all ages throughout our local area and the expansion is going to let members do just that.

"My teachers and family have been such a huge support to me.

"It is because of that, that we know we can offer that support to every single person that walks through our doors.

"I have seen that every person that enters one of our lessons leaves one hundred times more confidently, that is exactly what Broadway Bella's is about."

The Great Yarmouth shows for this year will be in July and November at St George's Theatre.

For information on the musical theatre company visit www.broadwaybellas.co.uk