Police step up patrols around historic gardens

Police are stepping up patrols at Gorleston's Priory Gardens

Police officers are stepping up patrols in a Gorleston park amid a report of anti-social behaviour.

We have been made aware of ASB in the Priory Gardens area of Gorleston – evidence of a fire in a single isolated report and broken glass have littered this communal area causing a risk to the users.



Patrols will increase, if ASB is witnessed please call 101 so we can act#PC228 pic.twitter.com/FhmoAD048h — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) May 21, 2019

Great Yarmouth Police confirmed on Twitter they would be keeping a closer eye on the area in and around Priory Gardens at the top of the high street.

It comes as officers were made aware of a small fire which looked to have been started in a communal area that was also littered with broken glass "causing a risk to users."

A crackdown on nuisance teen cyclists in the nearby high street is on-going.

Reports of youths doing long-distance wheelies into on-coming traffic have lead to safety concerns and an effort by police officers to make the streets safe under Operation Outlast.

Bikes have been seized under the operation which will continue over the summer. The crackdown is backed up by "educational inputs."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.