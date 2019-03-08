Search

Police step up patrols around historic gardens

PUBLISHED: 09:26 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 22 May 2019

Police are stepping up patrols at Gorleston's Priory Gardens Picture: submitted

Police officers are stepping up patrols in a Gorleston park amid a report of anti-social behaviour.

Great Yarmouth Police confirmed on Twitter they would be keeping a closer eye on the area in and around Priory Gardens at the top of the high street.

It comes as officers were made aware of a small fire which looked to have been started in a communal area that was also littered with broken glass "causing a risk to users."

A crackdown on nuisance teen cyclists in the nearby high street is on-going.

Reports of youths doing long-distance wheelies into on-coming traffic have lead to safety concerns and an effort by police officers to make the streets safe under Operation Outlast.

Bikes have been seized under the operation which will continue over the summer. The crackdown is backed up by "educational inputs."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

