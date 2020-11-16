Search

Equipment stolen off boat moored on River Yare

PUBLISHED: 15:16 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 16 November 2020

Navigation equipment was stolen from a boat moored at Brundall Marina some time between November 4 and November 14. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Navigation equipment was stolen from a boat moored at a marina on the River Yare.

A dash panel stolen from a boat moored at Brundall Marina some time between November 4 and November 14. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.A dash panel stolen from a boat moored at Brundall Marina some time between November 4 and November 14. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk police have said the equipment is believed to have been taken from the Sealine 27 boat at Brundall Bay Marina, Riverside Estate in Brundall between 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 4, to 12.30pm on Saturday, November 14.

The equipment, with serial numbers in brackets, included:

• One Raymarine Axiom 12 multi-function display (770283),

• One Raymarine i70s instrument display (372040),

An Eltrim panel stolen from a boat moored at Brundall Marina some time between November 4 and November 14. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. An Eltrim panel stolen from a boat moored at Brundall Marina some time between November 4 and November 14. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

• One Raymarine p70s autopilot display (670615),

• One Eltrim Trim tab display (Unknown).

Anyone with information about the incident or stolen items should contact PC Paul Bassham on 101 quoting crime number: 36/80491/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Bid to demolish £580,000 seafront house to make way for contemporary ‘dream home’

Planners are being asked for permission to knock down a house at 45 Marine Parade and build a new contemporary style family house on its footprint making full use of the 'endlessly beautiful' views out to sea Picture: Google maps

‘It happened so quietly’ - Anger as post office closes without warning

The Post Office on St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth, has now closed. Photo: Google

Beach access to close for two weeks for upgrade

The new slope access at Scratby has been hailed as a huge improvement Picture: Liz Coates

