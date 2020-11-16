Equipment stolen off boat moored on River Yare

Navigation equipment was stolen from a boat moored at Brundall Marina some time between November 4 and November 14. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

Navigation equipment was stolen from a boat moored at a marina on the River Yare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A dash panel stolen from a boat moored at Brundall Marina some time between November 4 and November 14. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. A dash panel stolen from a boat moored at Brundall Marina some time between November 4 and November 14. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk police have said the equipment is believed to have been taken from the Sealine 27 boat at Brundall Bay Marina, Riverside Estate in Brundall between 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 4, to 12.30pm on Saturday, November 14.

The equipment, with serial numbers in brackets, included:

• One Raymarine Axiom 12 multi-function display (770283),

• One Raymarine i70s instrument display (372040),

An Eltrim panel stolen from a boat moored at Brundall Marina some time between November 4 and November 14. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. An Eltrim panel stolen from a boat moored at Brundall Marina some time between November 4 and November 14. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

• One Raymarine p70s autopilot display (670615),

• One Eltrim Trim tab display (Unknown).

Anyone with information about the incident or stolen items should contact PC Paul Bassham on 101 quoting crime number: 36/80491/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org