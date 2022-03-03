Royal pageantmaster suffers head injury after being 'hit by bus'

Pageantmaster Bruno Peek suffered a head injury and concussion after reportedly being hit by a bus in Gorleston.

The 70-year-old said he had just left the Short Blue pub on Saturday at around 2pm when "bang", he was slammed on the pavement and knocked unconscious.

Following the collision he was taken to hospital for scans and tests and had "loads" of stitches in the top of his head.

Bruno Peek, standing alongside the Queen at the lighting of her 90th birthday beacon, with Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall watching on. - Credit: Courtesy of Bruno Peek

"It was a shock to say the least," he said.

"I just heard this huge bang and then I hit the deck. I saw this blue image go past and there was someone behind me who said it was a bus, and it certainly did not stop.

"I was completely out of it.

"What I cannot understand is if my head hit the ground the back of head would be broken open, but the damage is on the top which makes me think it was a wing mirror."

As well as being treated for the head wound Mr Peek was given brain scans and there were added concerns around his heart.

Recovering at home five days later he said he was unable to sleep and kept seeing "visions of a bus".

He thanked passers-by who came to his aid and also Kevin Duffield landlord of the Short Blue who called his wife Moira and alerted the emergency services.

"I cannot praise the police, the ambulance service, and the hospital enough. They were absolutely brilliant.

"I am not looking for compensation I just want to know who did it and how it happened and maybe for someone to say 'I'm sorry mate, I just didn't see you'."

"Nobody did it on purpose, but it has really shaken me.

"I could have been killed and that been the end of me."

He said he had had a lucky escape having been "left for dead" and was relieved he would still be able to carry on his duties preparing for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

He said he also wanted his experience to re-start discussions about buses in the high street and the possibility of creating a one-way system.

Norfolk police are asking witnesses to contact them on 101 and speak to PC 2330 Delf, quoting crime reference number 249 of Saturday, February 26.