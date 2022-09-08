Pageantmaster Bruno Peek: 'We have lost the mother of the nation'

Queen Elizabeth II, with Bruno Peek, symbolically leads the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle. - Credit: PA

Bruno Peek, the Queen's official pageantmaster, has paid a personal tribute to the Queen - saying he will never forget her smile.

He said: "All I can say is that we have lost the mother of the nation and the mother of the Commonwealth."

Mr Peek, from Gorleston, masterminded the worldwide tribute to Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee in June after organising chains of beacons for national celebrations including the Millennium and the Queen’s Golden and Diamond jubilees.

He added: "A very gracious and generous woman who dedicated her life from a young girl to the very sad moment she passed away.

"She will be sorely missed by millions, and I mean millions, around the globe for the way she has always lead from the front with her heart and generosity.

Bruno Peek, standing alongside the Queen at the lighting of her 90th birthday beacon, with Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall watching on. - Credit: Courtesy of Bruno Peek

"We all knew it was going to happen. I just thank God that she was able to celebrate her platinum jubilee - the first monarch in history to do so.

"I know there will be prayers going up to heaven from people in all walks of life.

"We owe so much to her generosity of spirit and dedication.

"She was so gracious to me and I have never felt so proud as I did when I stood next to her when she lit the principal beacon at Windsor Castle.

"It was such a personal moment.

"I will never forget the smile she used to give me.

"I always knew in my heart when I had done well as she always gave me a special smile.

"She has been a big part of my life for 30 years. For a young boy from Great Yarmouth, a nobody, just a young lad to have undertaken projects with the monarch - I still pinch myself.

"I will never forget that picture of her sat in Westminster Abbey on her own after Prince Philip passed away. The world would have forgiven her if she wanted her family around her but the rules were there and she followed them to the end.

"I am so gutted. I have shed more than a few tears."