Olympic star head over heels for new holiday park play area

Published: 5:50 PM September 3, 2021    Updated: 7:17 PM September 3, 2021
Olympian Bryony Page officially opened the Adventure Village at Caister-on-sea Holiday Park  Picture: Denise Bradley

An Olympic trampoline star has given her seal of approval to a new £2.6m investment at a Norfolk holiday park that promises fun galore for families.

Double Olympic medallist Bryony Page has officially opened Caister-on-Sea Holiday Park's Adventure Village, which includes an outside play area with bungee trampolines,  an aerial trail,  a freefall jump and junior 4x4 off-roaders and segway experiences.

Bryony Page displays her acrobatic skills

The area also includes an outdoor cinema and a pop-up bar.

Bryony, 30 and who won bronze in last month's Tokyo Olympics and a silver at the 2016 games, was joined at the launch by members of the Dragons Trampoline Club as she tried out the new adventure area.

Giving her seal of approval Bryony said: "There is so much to do, every day something is action packed, and you could never be bored.

“This would have been a dream of mine to come to as a child, actually its pretty good as an adult too.”

The Adventure Village is part of the Park of the Future project, which has seen Haven invest more than £110m while trialling innovative new concepts for holidaymakers and holiday homeowners.

While  holidaymakers has been able to try out some of the activities at the holiday the official grand launch had been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Families enjoy the new play area

Gary Villiers, general manager for Haven’s Caister-on-Sea Holiday Park said: “The Adventure Village is a great development which is giving our holidaymakers and holiday home owners a selection of exciting new activities for them to discover during their holiday with us.

"It has bought a fresh look and feel to Caister-on-Sea Holiday Park, the oldest holiday park in the country, and we love the way it has transformed our outdoor area.”

Gerard Tempest, chief marketing officer, said: “We are currently trialling new and exciting concepts for Haven, and the new Adventure Village is a great representative to show how we are looking to develop Haven in the future. If our concepts are successful, we will look to roll out these developments to our wider Haven parks.”

Bryony was the first British Olympian to win a medal in the trampoline at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games.

