Seaside cafe gets permission to sell alcohol

Daniel Hickey

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:23 AM May 5, 2021   
Buddy's cafe, on Great Yarmouth's seafront

Buddy's cafe, on Great Yarmouth's seafront, is now allowed to sell alcohol. - Credit: Buddy's

A seaside cafe described by its owners as "more than just an ice cream parlour" has been given permission to sell alcohol.

The decision, made by the licensing sub committee of Great Yarmouth Borough Council on Tuesday (May 4), will allow Buddy's, a premises at The Jetty on Marine Parade, to sell alcohol to its customers between 9am and 10pm every day. 

Drinks will be available both on and off the premises but the licence is primarily to "enhance the dining experience", manager Ashley Mitchell said in the application.

Super-strength beers or ciders with an alcohol by volume level of 6pc or more will not be available.

One person had raised concerns over a possible change to the "family-friendly atmosphere", especially on summer firework nights.

In response, the cafe's owners said they were "confident" that customers who wanted to drink excessively would be more likely to go to a pub.




Great Yarmouth News

