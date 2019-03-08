Six fire crews battle blaze at holiday park

Six fire crews tackled a fire at Haven holiday park in Hopton. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Six fire crews have been battling a fire at Haven holiday park in Hopton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Appliances from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft north, Lowestoft south, Martham and Loddon alongside a control unit were called to the entrance of the swimming pool at just after 5am.

A spokesman for Norfolk fire and rescue said crews had extinguished the fire by 8.11am with two appliances remaining on the scene.

Nobody was on site in Warren Road at the time of the fire.

You may also want to watch:

Updates to follow.