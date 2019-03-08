Search

Six fire crews battle blaze at holiday park

PUBLISHED: 08:38 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 08 November 2019

Six fire crews tackled a fire at Haven holiday park in Hopton. Picture: Google Maps

Six fire crews have been battling a fire at Haven holiday park in Hopton.

Appliances from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft north, Lowestoft south, Martham and Loddon alongside a control unit were called to the entrance of the swimming pool at just after 5am.

A spokesman for Norfolk fire and rescue said crews had extinguished the fire by 8.11am with two appliances remaining on the scene.

Nobody was on site in Warren Road at the time of the fire.

Updates to follow.

