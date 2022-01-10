Firefighters tackle blaze at residential building in Great Yarmouth

A fire has broken out in a residential building in Norfolk Square, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Ã‚Â© 20

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a residential building in Great Yarmouth.

Crews were called to reports of a blaze at a property in Norfolk Square at around 2.38pm on Monday, January 10.

Two pumps from Gorleston, one from Great Yarmouth and one from Acle were at the scene.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used dry powder extinguisher and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

There are not believed to be any injuries.

