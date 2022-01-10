Firefighters tackle blaze at residential building in Great Yarmouth
Published: 4:02 PM January 10, 2022
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press Ã‚Â© 20
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a residential building in Great Yarmouth.
Crews were called to reports of a blaze at a property in Norfolk Square at around 2.38pm on Monday, January 10.
Two pumps from Gorleston, one from Great Yarmouth and one from Acle were at the scene.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used dry powder extinguisher and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
There are not believed to be any injuries.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.
Most Read
- 1 How has Great Yarmouth changed over the last decade?
- 2 The best takeaways in Great Yarmouth according to Tripadvisor
- 3 Walkers warned as cliff path 'hanging over thin air'
- 4 Purse and handbag stolen from Renault Megane parked in Great Yarmouth
- 5 Man arrested after police chase ends in crash near seafront
- 6 Say cheese! Are you in these Great Yarmouth school photos from the 1980s?
- 7 Banksy: Merrivale stable going under the hammer in Newcastle
- 8 Village's fun day is back at new location
- 9 Man arrested for multiple offences after driving car linked with fuel theft
- 10 Get a free guide to Great Yarmouth's trees