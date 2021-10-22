News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Abandoned Grade II listed building to be restored

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:48 PM October 22, 2021   
A Grade II listed building in King Street, Great Yarmouth, is set for restoration works

A Grade II listed building in King Street, Great Yarmouth, is set to receive a new lease of life after it had been left abandoned for two decades. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

A Grade II listed building is set to receive a new lease of life after it had been left abandoned and deteriorating for two decades. 

Great Yarmouth Borough Council and its partners Historic England and Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust are stepping in to bring the building at 145 King Street back from the brink.  

Its restoration will form part of a £2.4m scheme to revitalise the town centre. 

As the building was rapidly deteriorating the council served a repair notice back in 2019 which later led to a compulsory purchase order. 


Once the legal processes have been completed the council will transfer the building into the ownership of the Preservation Trust and, thanks to a budget of £800,000, it will be fully restored.

The Preservation Trust  plans to provide a number of residential units within the building to help meet the demand in the town for accommodation. 

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “After being left vacant for several years now, it is great to hear that this Grade II listed building is joining the long list of ongoing regeneration projects within the borough.” 

