‘People can see the potential’ - consultation results show ‘positive’ support for third river crossing

Illustrative design to show one of the opening mechanisms being considered for the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Norfolk County Council Norfolk County Council

A public consultation has revealed most people support plans for a third river crossing in Great Yarmouth.

Close to 400 people offered their opinions on the design of the bridge, how it will operate, and the likely effects on traffic.

The Norfolk County Council-run consultation revealed 68pc agreed a new bridge was needed, with 57pc saying it would cut congestion.

Construction of the lifting bridge over the River Yare is due to begin in late 2020 linking the A47 at Harfrey’s Roundabout to South Denes Road on the other side.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the environment, development and transport committee at Norfolk County Council, said: “The general consensus from the consultation certainly reflects the comments I and others at the county council hear about the bridge from local people and businesses.

A drop-in session about the third river crossing in Yarmouth was well attended. Photo: Liz Coates A drop-in session about the third river crossing in Yarmouth was well attended. Photo: Liz Coates

“People can see the potential it has to make a big difference to the town, not only in everyday life but also to its future prospects.”

Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “The third river crossing is a major investment in Great Yarmouth’s future and I’m pleased that the majority of people who responded to the consultation feel so positive about it.

“When the new bridge opens in early 2023 it will have a fantastic effect on the borough, particularly in combination with the millions of pounds of other transport improvements that are being made.”

The majority of respondents were also generally supportive of the type of bridge being proposed, a twin leaf bascule bridge, and the road design and areas either side of the bridge, which include the creation of a new roundabout on the western side of the river and the provision of pavements and a dedicated cycling route on the bridge.

The council will apply for a development consent order later this spring.

It has also made some minor changes to the proposals in response to feedback which people are being asked about.

The contract for the final design and construction of the £120m bridge has been awarded to BAM Farrans.

A report on the outcome of last year’s consultation is due to be discussed by the environment, development and transport committee on Friday, March 8 at County Hall in Norwich.

