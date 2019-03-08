Search

WATCH: The moment burger van is lifted by crane into pub

PUBLISHED: 15:02 06 August 2019

The Citroen H burger van is lifted high over the roof to be placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Citroen H burger van is lifted high over the roof to be placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Future patrons of a Great Yarmouth pub will point at the burger van on the dancefloor and ask - how did that get in here?

The Citroen H burger van is prepared to be lifted inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Citroen H burger van is prepared to be lifted inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Normally seen at outdoor events, feeding people at festivals and fetes with burgers and chips, the van now sits incongruously inside Peggotty's, a popular nightspot on King Street.

For the last two months the premises has been getting refurbished, with new furniture and lighting installed and plans to spruce up a stage for live music.

But on Tuesday (August 6), the most complicated job in the revamp was completed, when a crane lifted the van from the carpark at the back of the pub and lowered it through a hole in the roof to the dancefloor.

The installation was the brainchild of Blendi Kellici, 30, the pub's new manager.

The Citroen H burger van is tilted to fit through the roof of Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Citroen H burger van is tilted to fit through the roof of Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I thought it would be a really good talking point," he said.

"Yarmouth is the kind of town where you find street food, because you have the seafront, so I thought it would be something special the town has never seen before."

A chef will fry burgers in the van and sell them through the hatch.

Quinto, a regional machinery moving company, took on the moving job.

The Citroen H burger van is placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Citroen H burger van is placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

James DeWinter, project manager, said the company completed all sorts of interesting jobs including factory relocations and moving a flight simulator to RAF Martham.

"This is the first time we've put a burger van into a pub," he said.

"It's a bit challenging."

A frame for lifting the van was manufactured specifically for the job.

The Citroen H burger van is placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Citroen H burger van is placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The van's engine and an arched glass roof above the pub's dancefloor were removed before the operation.

After the van was hoisted up above the pub, the crane operator and other workers using chains and ropes manoeuvred the van to the right angle.

The front of the van was dipped forward 30 degrees and slowly lowered through the hole.

It was a snug fit.

Peggotty's landlord, Blendi Kellici, with his new Citroen H burger van inside the pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPeggotty's landlord, Blendi Kellici, with his new Citroen H burger van inside the pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When the van hung a metre above the dancefloor, various chains were pulled until the van was level again and lowered the final few inches onto the floor.

In February the Ei Group, a national pub company which owns the premises, had announced it was looking for a new people to relaunch the venue.

Peggotty's landlord, Blendi Kellici, with his new Citroen H burger van inside the pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPeggotty's landlord, Blendi Kellici, with his new Citroen H burger van inside the pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

