Firefighters tackle 'out of control' bonfire

PUBLISHED: 14:08 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 03 June 2019

Firefighters tackled an out of control bonfire outside Burgh Castle on Monday (June 3). Picture: Chris Bishop

Firefighters have tackled an "out of control" bonfire in a Norfolk village.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.07am today (June 3) to reports of a large bonfire near Butt Lane, outside Burgh Castle.

One fire engine from Great Yarmouth and another from Gorleston went to the scene.

Crew using hose reel and main jets were assisted with a mechanical digger and the fire was extinguished by 12.49pm.

The fire service said it was a large bonfire that had gone out of control.

