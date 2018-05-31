Carparks at historical sites on coast reopen
PUBLISHED: 11:56 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 14 May 2020
Archant Norfolk © 2016
Carparks at a pair of historical sites on the coast have reopened after lockdown restrictions on travel were eased.
The Norfolk Archaeological Trust has announced that the facilities at Burgh Castle Fort and Caistor Roman Town opened their gates again on Wednesday (May 13).
The trust said: “If you visit any of our sites please ensure that you continue to maintain physical distancing of at least 2m between you and other visitors who are not part of your household – and bear in mind that public gatherings of more than two people from different households are still prohibited by law.”
MORE: Beach car park reopens as village prepares for return of visitors
Skylarks are currently ground-nesting at the sites.
The trust is asking visitors to help protect these red-listed birds by keeping to mown paths and preventing dogs from running across fields through the long grass.
The Dogs Trust has compiled useful advice on walking dogs safely during the coronavirus outbreak, it said.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.