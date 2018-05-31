Search

Carparks at historical sites on coast reopen

PUBLISHED: 11:56 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 14 May 2020

The ruins of the Roman fort at Burgh Castle near Great Yarmouth. April 2016. Picture: James Bass

Carparks at a pair of historical sites on the coast have reopened after lockdown restrictions on travel were eased.

The Norfolk Archaeological Trust has announced that the facilities at Burgh Castle Fort and Caistor Roman Town opened their gates again on Wednesday (May 13).

The trust said: “If you visit any of our sites please ensure that you continue to maintain physical distancing of at least 2m between you and other visitors who are not part of your household – and bear in mind that public gatherings of more than two people from different households are still prohibited by law.”

Skylarks are currently ground-nesting at the sites.

The trust is asking visitors to help protect these red-listed birds by keeping to mown paths and preventing dogs from running across fields through the long grass.

The Dogs Trust has compiled useful advice on walking dogs safely during the coronavirus outbreak, it said.

