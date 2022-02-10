Norfolk Fire and Rescue sorry for Burgh Castle fire delay

The planned road closure on Butt Lane restricted the route for Norfolk Fire and Rescue, but the chair of Burgh Castle parish council said a simple diversion would have given Norfolk Fire and Rescue more time to respond. - Credit: Liz Coates

Norfolk Fire and Rescue have apologised for a delay in firefighters reaching a blaze in Burgh Castle, near Great Yarmouth.

The fire was reported at 3.55pm on Tuesday at an outbuilding on St Furseys' Way and was attended by two fire engines.

However, due to a planned road closure for gasworks installation on Butt Lane, responders drove around the village before making it to the property.

The fire was put out by 4.37pm.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but the chairman of Burgh Castle Parish Council, Brian Swan, said the situation could have been much more serious.

Brian Swan said: "Had it been a housefire, the delay could have been serious."

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to the residents for the delay in reaching this incident.

"We will be sending an urgent reminder out to all crews to ensure they are aware of all local road closures which may affect their usual routes to incidents.

“We are proud that we usually exceed our response times across our large and rural county and are saddened that this did not happen on this occasion.”