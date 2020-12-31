Father and daughter 'heartbroken' after pony cart stolen over Christmas

A father and daughter are heartbroken after the pony cart they used for rides along the beach was stolen over Christmas.

A father and daughter have been left heartbroken after their pony cart was stolen over Christmas from a field in Burgh Castle. Picture: Sarah Pritchard. A father and daughter have been left heartbroken after their pony cart was stolen over Christmas from a field in Burgh Castle. Picture: Sarah Pritchard.

Jamie Wheeler, 26, who lives in Gorleston, bought the cart at the beginning of the summer and would take his eight-year-old daughter on trips, with their pony Dorothy pulling the ropes, along the beaches at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and through Fritton Woods.

But the cart, a handmade model with a unique design, was taken from a field off Mill Road in Burgh Castle during the holidays.

Sarah Pritchard, 27, partner of Mr Wheeler, said: "It's really not nice over Christmas."

She said Mr Wheeler's daughter, who enjoyed the rides, is "really upset".

"It's meant to be the time of year when good things happen, but it's put a bit of a stint on Christmas," she said.

The cart cost £800 and is "not easily replaceable", she added.

She said there are no other carts around that look like it as it is a one of a kind and would be very distinctive even if repainted.

The family is offering a cash reward offered for any information that leads to the arrest or prosecution of the thief/thieves or the return of the cart.

Norfolk Police are investigating the theft which happened sometime between 4.45pm on December 26 and 2.30pm on December 27.

Officers are making further enquiries and trying to gather CCTV footage.

Police are appealing for information and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the dates and times stated should call 101 quoting crime number 36/90102/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

