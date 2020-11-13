News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

‘It’s pretty sad’: Villagers’ ‘shock’ as lifeline post office announces closure

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 11:36 AM November 13, 2020    Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020
Adrian Myers, ward councillor, says the closure of Burgh Castle Post Office is "pretty sad", but tha

Adrian Myers, ward councillor, says the closure of Burgh Castle Post Office is "pretty sad", but that he's hopeful an alternative solution will be found. Picture: James Bass/ Brian Swan - Credit: James Bass/ Brian Swan

Villagers are in “shock” after the surprise announcement their post office could be closing for good following the retirement of its postmistress.

Burgh Castle Post Office, along Butt Lane in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google

Burgh Castle Post Office, along Butt Lane in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google - Credit: Archant

Burgh Castle post office in Great Yarmouth will be closing in two weeks’ time on November 26 - and with it the villages only ATM.

In a letter sent to the parish council on Monday, Post Office change manager Wendy Hamilton said “other available options” were being investigated, and apologised for the inconvenience “the temporary closure may cause”.

Ward councillor Adrian Myers said the whole thing was “pretty sad”.

“It’s a great service for local people, and came out of the blue”, he said.

You may also want to watch:

“On top of that, I know people were enjoying using the Post Office’s new nationwide scheme where a postman can collect a shoe box-sized parcel from your door for a flat rate of 71p, and I can’t see that working without a physical post office for the postman to return it to.

“I can’t reveal much of the detail now, but we’re in talks which might see a new premises established, as the current site is family-owned land. I’m about 60-70pc hopeful we’ll find an alternative.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Hotel and restaurant on A149 owed tens of thousands in unpaid taxes
  2. 2 Woman in 80s is ninth patient with coronavirus to die at James Paget Hospital in a week
  3. 3 ‘Too bulky’: Bid for 28 flats at former seafront hotel recommended for refusal
  1. 4 Seven arrested and three charged with supplying cocaine after large police presence in village

The letter says anyone with questions or concerns about the matter should write to the Post Office via the National Consultation Team by December 5.

For Brian Swan, chair of the parish council, it is vital community members “make their voices heard” by stressing the importance of this “lifeline service”.

“You can’t really do anything about someone’s retirement, and in this instance, Josie Thomas and her family have run the business for many years”, he said.

“But what we really need is for the Post Office to help us find an alternative. The news came as a shock when we received it on Monday.

“It’s our only bank, and the only shop which sells essential items. Holidaymakers and residents heavily rely on it.

“Without it, our nearest post offices are Bradwell or Belton, but neither have a safe footpath or bus serice.”

In a statement, a Post Office spokesperson said: “The Postmaster for Burgh Castle has decided to retire due to the coronavirus pandemic. The premises will be withdrawn for Post Office use on Thursday 26 November 2020 at 4.30pm.

“We are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate Post Office services as we know how important a Post Office is to the community.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Have you seen Darren Ding? Police appeal to trace wanted man

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

Controversial 170-home plan for village WILL go ahead as developer wins...

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

72 arrested after smuggled migrants found on fishing boat off Norfolk coast

Ruth Lawes

person

Covid marshals could be used outside schools to stem spread of virus

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus