'All about respect' - Yarmouth family on visit to see Queen lie in state

The Southey Family visited several places in London after attending the Queen's lying in state on Thursday. Paul Southey said so many areas of the capital were blanketed with tributes to the Queen. - Credit: The Southey Family

A Burgh Castle family have paid their last respects at the Queen's lying in state inside Westminster Hall.

The Southey family, who run Burgh Hall, took a trip to London on Thursday to attend the Queen's lying in state. The family left Great Yarmouth at 5.30am and were able to see the Queen's coffin at around 12.30pm.

Paul Southey said it was a last-minute decision, but felt "it was only right" to pay his respects to the monarch who had been there his entire life.

Members of the public in the queue on the South Bank near to Lambeth Bridge, London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Thursday September 15, 2022. - Credit: PA

"We have nothing but respect for her," Mr Southey said.

"It was a very late decision, but I really felt as if we had to visit her."

Mr Southey said that from the time he and his family joined the queue, the process took around two-and-a-half hours.

He said: "We were able to stand in the hall a little while longer than some people as the guards were changing duty.

"You could hear a feather drop in there.

"It was unbelievable how many hundreds of people were making their way through, and yet it was totally silent."

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Credit: PA

Mr Southey said the mood inside Westminster Hall was "really sombre" with many people still grieving the Queen's death.

"It's an understatement to say how much she meant to so many people, and she will be missed," Mr Southey said.

"We met a man who had travelled from Scotland, another who had made his way from Ireland and even someone who came from as far away as Australia.

"She touched the lives of so many across the world."

Thousands of floral tributes left in honour of the Queen in central London on Thursday, September 15. - Credit: The Southey Family

Mr Southey said he was "very saddened" when he heard the news of the Queen's death on Thursday, September 8.

"I watched the Queen swear in Liz Truss to Number 10, and I remember thinking she looked really frail.

"But when it was announced the Queen had died, it was still such a shock.

"She's all I've ever known.

"Visiting her while she was at rest meant a lot to me and my family.

"We're never going to see something like this ever again. It's all about respect. Just being here is something we will cherish for the rest of our lives."

People in the queue in Potters Fields Park, central London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Credit: PA

Venues open on Monday for the Queen's funeral

The Queen's funeral will be held on Monday, September 19.

It will be held at Westminster Abbey from 11am and the ceremony is expected to last until just before noon when the Last Post will be played followed by a two-minute national silence.

In Great Yarmouth and surrounding areas, several venues will be open showing the state funeral for those who would not like to watch the funeral alone.

Venues showing the Queen's funeral include: