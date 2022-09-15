'All about respect' - Yarmouth family on visit to see Queen lie in state
- Credit: The Southey Family
A Burgh Castle family have paid their last respects at the Queen's lying in state inside Westminster Hall.
The Southey family, who run Burgh Hall, took a trip to London on Thursday to attend the Queen's lying in state. The family left Great Yarmouth at 5.30am and were able to see the Queen's coffin at around 12.30pm.
Paul Southey said it was a last-minute decision, but felt "it was only right" to pay his respects to the monarch who had been there his entire life.
"We have nothing but respect for her," Mr Southey said.
"It was a very late decision, but I really felt as if we had to visit her."
Mr Southey said that from the time he and his family joined the queue, the process took around two-and-a-half hours.
He said: "We were able to stand in the hall a little while longer than some people as the guards were changing duty.
"You could hear a feather drop in there.
"It was unbelievable how many hundreds of people were making their way through, and yet it was totally silent."
Most Read
- 1 'Successful' village chippy is up for sale as owner retires
- 2 Teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus in Great Yarmouth
- 3 Road rage: Backlash over scheme to boost cycling in Yarmouth
- 4 Seaside shop merger bid to create 'family leisure centre'
- 5 Motorist warned prison 'inevitable' after he admits killing woman in crash
- 6 Wetherspoon pubs announce opening plans for Queen's funeral
- 7 Firefighters tackle deliberate blazes in Yarmouth minutes apart
- 8 Development of 18 council flats in Great Yarmouth progresses
- 9 The Norfolk pub pillow fight King Charles III will never forget
- 10 Football match abandoned after town's player knocked out on pitch
Mr Southey said the mood inside Westminster Hall was "really sombre" with many people still grieving the Queen's death.
"It's an understatement to say how much she meant to so many people, and she will be missed," Mr Southey said.
"We met a man who had travelled from Scotland, another who had made his way from Ireland and even someone who came from as far away as Australia.
"She touched the lives of so many across the world."
Mr Southey said he was "very saddened" when he heard the news of the Queen's death on Thursday, September 8.
"I watched the Queen swear in Liz Truss to Number 10, and I remember thinking she looked really frail.
"But when it was announced the Queen had died, it was still such a shock.
"She's all I've ever known.
"Visiting her while she was at rest meant a lot to me and my family.
"We're never going to see something like this ever again. It's all about respect. Just being here is something we will cherish for the rest of our lives."
Venues open on Monday for the Queen's funeral
The Queen's funeral will be held on Monday, September 19.
It will be held at Westminster Abbey from 11am and the ceremony is expected to last until just before noon when the Last Post will be played followed by a two-minute national silence.
In Great Yarmouth and surrounding areas, several venues will be open showing the state funeral for those who would not like to watch the funeral alone.
Venues showing the Queen's funeral include:
- The Albion on Albion Road, Great Yarmouth
- Branford's Restaurant and Bar, Caister
- Burgh Hall, Burgh Castle
- Norada Grill, Potter Heigham