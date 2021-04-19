Local pub splashes back into action

Published: 6:36 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 6:48 PM April 19, 2021

Paul Southey is excited to have the heated swimming pool at Burgh Hall up and running. - Credit: James Weeds

A local family pub and restaurant has reopened its pool for the summer season.

Burgh Hall, in Burgh Castle, has enjoyed a "full-house" since re-opening last Monday. Like many other establishments, it has been closed under lockdown restrictions.

Burgh Hall co-owner, Paul Southey, said: "we couldn't do any more, last Monday. Everybody was coming out."

Additional seating by the pool area at Burgh Hall. - Credit: James Weeds

The Southey family, who had taken over Burgh Hall's restaurant and bar last January, had worked tirelessly throughout the previous lockdowns to ensure the facilities were in line with regulations, as well as still being able to provide enjoyment for patrons of the bar and restaurant.

"We've had a lot of encouraging signs," Mr Southey continued. "Hopefully things will continue this way. Today, we are opening the pool for the first time in a while. It will also be heated for the first time in ten years."

There is a shallow section for a little splash about. - Credit: James Weeds

The pool, which has also had some essential maintenance work carried out, will be heated to approximately 28 degrees on a daily basis.

Mr Southey said: "Realistically, 50 people can fit in the pool, but unfortunately, at the minute - due to regulations - people will have to arrive ready to swim or get changed under a towel."

The bar is open seven days a week from midday until 10pm, with meals available from opening time until 9:30pm. Also, the Southey's "well-renowned" Sunday carvery is back.

"We've got 20 new benches made, all with gazebos and patio heaters to put out at night as the temperature drops," Mr Southey said. - Credit: James Weeds

Burgh Hall has approximately 140 seats available. Mr Southey added: "We've got 20 new benches made, all with gazebos and patio heaters to put out at night as the temperature drops."

There is live entertainment every Saturday and Sunday from 2pm until 5pm.

The pool has been heated to 28 degrees for the season. - Credit: James Weeds

"That will all change when we go inside though," Mr Southey added. "We'll bring back bingo and quizzes, which people have missed over the past few months."

This summer will see the return of the wedding chapel as organised by Donna Tickham, as well as onsite hairdresser and beautician, Sarah Southey operating Vision hair salon.