Electrical items, cash and food stolen during burglary in Norfolk village

Electrical items, cash and food were stolen from a house in a Norfolk village after burglars smashed a window and broke in.

Police have said that the break-in happened between 9am on Saturday (April 27) and 1.20pm on Sunday (April 28) on Potters Drive in Hopton.

It appears the suspects entered the premises by smashing a side-window, police said.

Electrical items, cash and food were stolen.

Anybody who witnessed the break-in or who has information can contact Norfolk police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.