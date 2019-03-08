Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Electrical items, cash and food stolen during burglary in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 15:33 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 29 April 2019

Burglars stole electrical items, cash and food from a Hopton home between April 27 and 28. Picture: Archant

Burglars stole electrical items, cash and food from a Hopton home between April 27 and 28. Picture: Archant

Electrical items, cash and food were stolen from a house in a Norfolk village after burglars smashed a window and broke in.

Police have said that the break-in happened between 9am on Saturday (April 27) and 1.20pm on Sunday (April 28) on Potters Drive in Hopton.

It appears the suspects entered the premises by smashing a side-window, police said.

Electrical items, cash and food were stolen.

Anybody who witnessed the break-in or who has information can contact Norfolk police on 101.

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Man made ‘gun gesture’ as hospital staff tried to help him, court hears

The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Man died at care home after a ‘period of choking’

A man died at Ivydene care home in Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant Library

Norfolk set for a cold and soggy bank holiday with temperatures falling to single figures

A rainy day in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Ed Sheeran’s gesture will help Anna Poppy, 3, get life-saving cancer treatment

Anna Poppy has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment. Picture: SAM LAWSON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Man made ‘gun gesture’ as hospital staff tried to help him, court hears

The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Man died at care home after a ‘period of choking’

A man died at Ivydene care home in Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant Library

Norfolk set for a cold and soggy bank holiday with temperatures falling to single figures

A rainy day in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Ed Sheeran’s gesture will help Anna Poppy, 3, get life-saving cancer treatment

Anna Poppy has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment. Picture: SAM LAWSON

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man arrested for drink-driving had failed to stop for Yarmouth police

Norfolk police arrested drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Great Yarmouth on April 29. Picture: Norfolk police.

Norfolk boxer to represent England at Barcelona bout

Great Yarmouth boxer Mikie Webber-Kane, 20, has been called up to represent England in a bout in Barcelona on May 5. Picture: Tony Norman.

Electrical items, cash and food stolen during burglary in Norfolk village

Burglars stole electrical items, cash and food from a Hopton home between April 27 and 28. Picture: Archant

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Man died at care home after a ‘period of choking’

A man died at Ivydene care home in Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists