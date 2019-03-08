Electrical items, cash and food stolen during burglary in Norfolk village
PUBLISHED: 15:33 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 29 April 2019
Electrical items, cash and food were stolen from a house in a Norfolk village after burglars smashed a window and broke in.
Police have said that the break-in happened between 9am on Saturday (April 27) and 1.20pm on Sunday (April 28) on Potters Drive in Hopton.
It appears the suspects entered the premises by smashing a side-window, police said.
Electrical items, cash and food were stolen.
Anybody who witnessed the break-in or who has information can contact Norfolk police on 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
