'Ripped our hearts out' - Shop owners 'gutted' after burglars strike

Published: 12:16 PM July 23, 2021

Forensic Services outside 2nd Clothing which was burgled on Wednesday. - Credit: James Weeds

The owners of a business targeted by burglars say they have "ripped our hearts out" as they pleaded for the return of stolen goods.

Police were called to 2nd Clothing and Letty's Motorbike Shack on King Street at approximately 12.15am on Wednesday, July 21 following reports of a burglary.

Damage to shop door as a result of the burglary on Wednesday morning. - Credit: Billy Hall

Items of clothing, keyrings and cleaning products were stolen.

Billy Hall, co-owner of the shop, said the burglars have "ripped our hearts out".

"I just don't understand why we were targeted," Mr Hall added.

Police at the scene of the crime before 1am on Wednesday morning. - Credit: Billy Hall

The shop's CCTV equipment was also stolen.

Malcolm Robbins, co-owner of the shop, said: "Our shop might not be the most profitable, but we were helping people in need."

The owners have decided to close until further notice.

Damaged property inside 2nd Clothing which was burgled on Wednesday. - Credit: Billy Hall

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and was later released on police bail to appear on August 8, 2021.

Empty units after 2nd Clothing was burgled on Wednesday. - Credit: Bully Hall

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.