Flooded road causes disruption to bus services and drivers
Published: 2:05 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM June 11, 2021
A flooded road is causing delays for motorists this afternoon.
One lane of the A149 Caister Road heading eastbound is closed.
First Bus have announced there will be delays to the following services due to the lane closure on Caister Road, Great Yarmouth.
- 1
- 1a
- 1b
- 1c
- 8
Norfolk Police are on scene, as well as the Highways Department.
More to follow.
