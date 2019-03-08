Search

Double-decker bus blocks A47 for more than three hours

PUBLISHED: 09:24 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 24 October 2019

A broken down double-decker bus blocked the Acle Straight for more than three hours. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A broken down double-decker bus blocked one lane on the Acle Straight for more than three hours.

Police shut the westbound lane on the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Acle at just after 5pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Commuters travelling during rush hour were forced to find an alternative route while drivers already on the Acle Straight reported delays of almost an hour.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the bus was cleared at 8.30pm.

Keep up to date with the latest travel news by visiting the EDP24 traffic map.

