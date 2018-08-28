Search

Bus driver spotted going straight through red light

PUBLISHED: 07:13 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:43 10 January 2019

A bus driver went through a red light in Gorleston. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A double decker bus driver who drove straight through a red light has been reported to police.

Great Yarmouth Police reported that the driver made “no attempt to stop” as he drove past the traffic lights in Gorleston.

In a tweet posted just before 12.45am on Thursday, officers said the incident had happened on Wednesday evening.

